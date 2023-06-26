Expand / Collapse search

Lightning strike sparks house fire in Bustleton as severe weather pummels area

Thunderstorms rolled into the Delaware Valley this weekend, bringing dangerous lightning that officials say caused a home to catch on fire overnight.

Crews responded to the blaze on the 9900 block of Woodfern Road in Philadelphia's Bustleton section around 1 a.m. Monday.

It was placed under control in less than 15 minutes, and no injures were reported.

Officials believe lightning struck a nearby tree, which started a fire that spread to the home.

The fire comes as homes all around the area experienced flooding and property damage from weekend storms.