Expand / Collapse search

List of schools impacted by nationwide meat recall expands beyond Philly

By
Published  October 18, 2024 8:14pm EDT
Food and Drink
FOX 29 Philadelphia

List of schools impacted by nationwide meat recall expands

The list of schools that are impacted by the nationwide meat recall expands to include Delaware County schools.

PHILADELPHIA - The list of local schools impacted by a nationwide meat recall is expanding.

More than 12 million pounds of meat and poultry products were potentially contaminated with listeria.

The list now includes two school buildings in Chester and one in Folcroft, as well as dozens in the Philadelphia school district.

Federal officials say the recall includes ready-to-eat meals sent to schools, restaurants and retailers.

Related

Potential listeria contamination impacting nearly 200 Philly schools; find out which ones
article

Potential listeria contamination impacting nearly 200 Philly schools; find out which ones

The district released a letter Friday alerting families that the recall of certain chicken products served to students were subject to a nationwide recall because of a potential listeria contamination.

The School District of Philadelphia says the items produced by the affected company have been removed.

FOX 29 reached out to both the Chester and Folcroft school districts and have not heard back, yet.