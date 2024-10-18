List of schools impacted by nationwide meat recall expands beyond Philly

The list of local schools impacted by a nationwide meat recall is expanding.

More than 12 million pounds of meat and poultry products were potentially contaminated with listeria.

The list now includes two school buildings in Chester and one in Folcroft, as well as dozens in the Philadelphia school district.

Federal officials say the recall includes ready-to-eat meals sent to schools, restaurants and retailers.

The School District of Philadelphia says the items produced by the affected company have been removed.

FOX 29 reached out to both the Chester and Folcroft school districts and have not heard back, yet.