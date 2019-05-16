Little girl shares birthday spotlight with tearful big sister, lets her blow out candles instead

The birthday girl's big sister was crying, so she did what she had to do to put a smile on her face.

As family members jubilantly sang happy birthday to little Tina, one pint-sized member was sobbing in back--her big sister. Even though it was the toddler's big moment--after all, you only turn two once--her sister's feelings took precedence.

When it was time for the big candle-blowing finale, Tina bestowed the honor to Emma! With her little hand, she directed her big sis to take on the task and a cheerful Emma happily obliged. The 2-year-old even clapped for her after she blew out the candles.

Video of Tina consoling Emma was posted on Twitter by their cousin and has been shared over 90,000 times. People have praised the little sister for having such a big heart and for showing the beautiful bond shared between sisters.

Happy Birthday, Tina!