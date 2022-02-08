Local authorities warn of social media scam that attempts to blackmail teen boys, men

article

Authorities in Pennsylvania believe online scammers are posing as attractive women to coax teens and men into sending explicit pictures, then using the photos as blackmail to extort money.

The Upper Moreland Township and Lower Moreland Townships police departments both issued warnings recently about a dangerous extortion scam that involves phony Instagram and Snapchat accounts.

The victims are contacted by a scammer who poses as an attractive woman and asks for pictures, according to police.

When the victim sends a picture the scammer threatens to share the picture online unless a payment is made, police said.

Investigators in Lower Moreland Township described one instance where the scammer shared a teen's explicit picture with his contact list when he refused to pay.

"We strongly encourage you to speak to your children about this scam and their internet safety," a police bulletin read.

In at least three instances, investigators say teen boys were contacted by a phony account on Instagram then led to Snapchat where the criminal extorted the victim.

Police in Upper Moreland Township said the scammers are believed to be from outside the United States.

"We advise the public to be aware of your friends list on all of your social media accounts," police said.

