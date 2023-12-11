Local boy runs for help after grandmother suffers devastating fall during walk: 'He's my best friend'

A South Jersey grandmother said she's lucky her "best friend" was there to run for help when a misstep lead to a nasty fall that knocked her unconscious.

Stacie Garris said she and her 3-year-old grandson Kani were on a nighttime walk when she missed the curb and fell onto her face, causing her to lose consciousness.

Little Kani noticed his grandmother, who he calls ‘Bella’, was in desperate need of help, and crossed the street and ran down the block to alert his grandfather.

"I said ‘Bella fell’," Kani said Monday on Good Day Philadelphia. "I just wanted Bella to not go to the hospital."

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Stacie suffered a broken nose and injuries to her neck and spine. She underwent surgery on her neck at Jefferson, and required a second surgery for blood clots.

"I was just shocked, and I still wasn't moving, I'm thinking I'm completely paralyzed," Stacie recalled upon waking up in the hospital.

Stacie said she didn't hear about how Kani ran for help until the next day, and the news brought her to tears.

"I cried, I still get emotional over that," Stacie said. "For him to cross the street and walk home to tell my husband, that was just quick thinking."

Stacie said she had to relearn how to walk after falling on a walk with her grandson.

Stacie said she needed to re-learn how to walk and grasp fine motor skills, but she's now able to use her hands to cook and paint.

Along her road to recovery, Stacie said Kani, who is now 4-years-old, is always checking up on her.

"[Kani] says ‘you okay, Bella’ and rubs my back, whatever I need he'll ask me ‘do you need anything?’ and he gets me whatever I need," Stacie said.

A GoFundMe is collecting money to help pay for medical expenses and transportation to physical therapy.