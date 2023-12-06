SEPTA debuts new user-friendly website, route rebranding with new name for subways, trolleys the 'Metro'

SEPTA’s website will look a whole lot different come Thursday morning, with its new look designed for travelers on the go, and it’s just the beginning of a lot of changes on the way for riders.

By the time SEPTA riders hit buses, trolleys and trains for the morning rush hour, they’ll have a new way to find out how to get there.

"We’ve put information packed up to so schedules, alerts, searches for real-time information on maps," said Busch.

The new design features interactive maps and real-time locators for arriving trains and buses.

SEPTA says it is more user-friendly and more intuitive to the commuter, since 70% of users are on their smartphones.

However, the new website is just the beginning of bigger changes.

Get ready for a new SEPTA language with new colors, letters and the new name for subways and trolleys…the "Metro."

SEPTA says tens of thousands of signs and route maps will reflect change in the coming months, but the routes themselves will stay the same.

"We may change the color or the letter designated for that line, but their service is not going to change," said Busch.

They say the moves are to modernize the system and make it easier to use, especially for newer and younger riders, but for many, change isn’t always easy.