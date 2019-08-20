Local family helps others with brain injuries after tragedy

A little girl who nearly drowned in bathtub has overcome odds and is serving as an inspiration for others. The girl and her family help others who have suffered from brain injuries.

READ MORE: Local girl fights to recover after tragic accident

FOX 29 first introduced you to Ally Turner three years ago. Now, just one day shy of her 11th birthday, this interested and eager soon-to-be 5th grader is the inspiration and a continuing force behind the Just Fight Organization, which raises awareness and rallying support for children with brain injuries.

"Three years ago, she was on a bed on life support for three and a half weeks. We lived at CHOP for four months," her dad, Brad Turner said. "She's now horseback riding.

On Dec. 8, 2015, tragedy struck the Turner family. "She drowned in the bathtub," her father said.

Ally was ultimately flown to CHOP in extremely critical condition. Her parents say they were shocked because she was a swimmer. They think Ally either slipped or fainted and went under. Doctors don't know for sure. The Turner family is using their story to spread awareness.

Advertisement

The Turners have made brain injury prevention and recovery their mission.

"To date, we’ve collected 624 units of blood, we’ve trained 437 people in CPR and helped over a dozen families get either copays or equipment," Brad explained.

Brad says Ally’s wheelchair cost $7,000 and her eye gaze, which helps her talk is $15,000. The 'Just Fight Foundation' helps other brain injury families buy this equipment if funds fall short.

If you wish to help, please click here or visit the foundation's Facebook page.