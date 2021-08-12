Fully vaccinated couple tests positive for COVID-19

Severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 are still very rare, but some people who are fully vaccinated do end up testing positive for the virus.

After a trip out west, Claudia Gallego and Rick Rein returned home feeling sick but they both got the Moderna vaccine in April.

"It was shocking. It was a lot to process when we got the results I was willing to accept the possibility but two breakthrough cases seem unlikely," Claudia Gallego said

Four months after being fully vaccinated both Rick and Claudia tested positive for COVID-19. With cases rising and the City of Philadelphia asking people to mask up again these two are in isolation until the symptoms pass.

MORE CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

"I am past the worst of my symptoms. I’m getting better since Sunday. I have some congestion and a little fatigued," Rick explained.

They believe they picked up the virus in transit and after alerting those they are closest to they are now trying to contact the transportation companies they used.

"I’ve been trying to get in touch with Delta and Amtrak just to let them know we have rode some planes and trains and we have COVID now," Rick said.

So while they are still struggling through fatigue and other symptoms, they're beyond thankful they are vaccinated.

Now, they're warning others to put safety first

"Otherwise taking the precautions that anyone could take and yet here we are," Rick said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter