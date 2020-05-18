Local girls start newscast to focus on positive stories during pandemic

Two local girls are spreading good news during the COVID-19 pandemic. They started their own newscast, which focuses on positive stories.

With so much focus on the bad news out there, we’re here to bring you some of the countless stories happening in our world, our nation and our community. So now here’s some good news.

They’re both too young to even drive but the Good News Now show from 15-year Kaitlyn and 10-year old Molly Harrington’s basement was born out of a feeling a lot of us much older than them can relate to.

“It’s about all the good news that’s happening around our nation and our world. It’s a lot of stuff that doesn’t get a lot of attention because of the negative news that’s happening," Kaitlyn told FOX 29.

Both girls have been involved in theater so doing the show initially was just fun for them, but they might not have realized or understood how much people needed it.

“We thought it was just going to be some family and friends, people who were local in this area but we’ve gotten people from across the country," Kaitlyn said.

Molly added, "It’s fun to just laugh at ourselves when we mess up, just a lot of fun.”

It had obviously been inspiring for people who clearly agreed with them being nominated as heroes.

“We thought it was going to be a one-time thing but everybody seemed to really like it, give us a lot of feedback and tell us to keep going," Kaitlyn said.

And so they will, twice a week, from their basement or the Good News Now Studios. As for them being heroes, these young journalists already get it.

“I don’t think we’re heroes. We’re just trying to spread the good news about the heroes," Kaitlyn said.

But reminding people of all the good around them, especially during the most challenging times is the type of heroic behavior we can all support — for goodness sake.

