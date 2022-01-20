Local health officials seeing light at the end of the tunnel for omicron surge

Area doctors are sharing encouraging news in the fight against COVID-19 as case counts and hospitalizations have leveled off in recent days.

The good news has left some cautiously optimistic.

"Last week I mentioned that we might be seeing the peak of the Omicron wave. Since then we have started to see a drop in the number of cases identified," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole explained during her weekly briefing on Wednesday.

Although the omicron wave may still be far from over there was signs it is in retreat.

The seven-day average of new cases down 8% since this weekend.

The nationwide fight against COVID-19 landed a big punch this week as the federal government launched it’s new website for free COVID tests and announced it’s making 400 million N95 masks free to all Americans.

"I think we are going to see opportunities to get back to I’ll call it a post pandemic normal. Probably this spring and summer," said Dr. E. John Wherry with University of Pennsylvania’s Institute for Immunology.

Dr. Wherry added that he expects more variants of COVID to emerge at some point with lesser impact.

"Have to caution that. We’re still higher in cases, higher in hospitalizations and more transmission than we’ve ever been in the pandemic. But there are a lot of things turning the right direction," Wherry added.

