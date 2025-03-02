Local well-known knife-maker killed in car crash

A local knife-maker, whose products were known all throughout the Philadelphia restaurant world, has died.

Steve Pellegrino was killed following a car crash last month.

FOX 29 recently profiled Pellegrino on "The 215."

"Growing up, I’ve always loved to build things. Before and after school, I would be down in the basement working on something. My mother would say, ‘Don’t get paint on your school clothes,’" Pellegrino reminisced.

He went on, talking about his work, "That’s going to get up past 2,000 degrees. This is ceder. The handle is dogwood, with brass inlay. Primarily, I’m a bladesmith. I make high-end chef’s knives for professionals. It’s art and it’s sculpture and it’s design, the nexus of all of the things I was just fascinated by."

Steve had just opened up his own workspace and hired employees.

His loved ones have a set up a GoFundMe, which you can find here.