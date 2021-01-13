Local lawmakers weigh in on second impeachment of President Trump

One week after the deadly attack on the United States Capitol, The House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump a second time.

Impassioned arguments from both parties were made, including from members across the Delaware Valley.

"All hell broke loose, over the course of the next hour. Today, here we are, one week later," Congresswoman Susan Wild said.

Much of the country still processing the historic assault on the United States Capitol from last Wednesday and the consequences of that day are still being felt.

"I think it is a historic measure. No president has ever faced a second impeachment," stated Rowan University Professor Ben Dworkin..

The history making move comes after nearly all House Democrats as well as some Republicans seek to hold the president accountable for Wednesday’s insurrection.

Including Pennsylvania District 7 Congresswoman Susan Wild, seen in a now infamous photo hiding from rioters January 6.

"We make sure that the history books record the wrong-doing of this president. That he incited an insurrection, that there was a real fundamental attack on democracy a week ago and that no future president feel as though he or she could act in this manner and be allowed," Congresswoman Wild stated.

Other local representatives playing key roles in the impeachment hearing include Pennsylvania Congresswoman Madeleine Dean, who serves as the House Impeachment manager.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew, who switched parties, becoming a Republican during the Trump Administration, spoke on the House floor Wednesday, saying what he believes this move will produce.

"Congress must be the glue that starts unifying everyone by the time this process would conclude the man they want out of office will no longer even be the President. If we want unity, this is not the way," Congressman Van Drew remarked.

Professor and History and Policy Expert Ben Dworkin, with Rowan University, says the impeachment will be bi-partisan in the house. It’s the next step that is less clear.

"At that point, the President is impeached. However, it then goes to the Senate, where there has to be a trial and during this trial, people can call witnesses, or they can move through it quickly," Professor Dworkin stated.

