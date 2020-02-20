Local man pleads for help finding missing wedding band

A man is asking for the public's help finding his wedding band he lost a Montogomery County hospital.

Michael White's viral Facebook post with more than 500 shares begging for help led FOX 29 to this story. White says on Feb. 17 around 3:30 p.m. he accidentally left the ring in a second floor bathroom of the medical office building by suite 258 at Holy Redeemer Hospital.

When White realized he left the ring he went back but it was already.

His wife predicted this would happen.

“I’m not a ring guy, I never have been. So, obviously I had to start wearing it on a daily basis and she’s like I knew this was gonna happen, I just knew it," White said.

