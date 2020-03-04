Local professional cleaning services see uptick in business due to coronavirus fears

With coronavirus continuing to spread, more and more people are turning to professional cleaning companies to disinfect their homes and businesses.

Wipe, spritz and mop up those germs.

It’s what MaidPro specialist Shasmin Lewis has been perfecting for years.

Now, thanks to one specific thing, her cleaning abilities are in high demand.

Local cleaning services see uptick in business, because of fears of coronavirus.

“I have heard quite a few things about the coronavirus. I had a first time clean last week where a person definitely was concern,” stated Shasmin.

RELATED COVERAGE: MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

Advertisement

U.S. virus death toll rises to 11 with California victim

Pennsylvania begins coronavirus testing at state-owned lab in Exton

While coronavirus is impacting several industries in a negative way, the cleaning industry is seeing a boom.

Local cleaning services see uptick in business, because of fears of coronavirus.

“We’ve seen business increase. January and February, we’ve actually noticed a significant uptick in the questions around coronavirus, especially with people having events in their home. People want to have everything cleaned and sanitized,” explained Jesse Zook.

Zook is the owner of MaidPro. He says traditional tidying up at home is a healthy habit, but to kill germs, a deep cleaning is needed.

“We’re using hospital grade disinfectants and they’re like all products you’d normally see, but they’re products that sanitize and disinfect and kill the virus and kill other germs and bacteria that is on your kitchen counter and bathrooms,” Zook explained.

Lewis explained considering how concerned everyone is right now with the virus, repeating cleaning steps is not a bad idea.

Local cleaning services see uptick in business, because of fears of coronavirus.

“I most definitely go over everything twice and, when clients are home, I also make them walk around with me to make sure that everything is touched and that I didn’t miss anything that they noticed and they want extra clean. And, I make sure I get to that as well,” Lewis added.

_____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP