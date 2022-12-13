Local school district weighs virtual learning to combat tripledemic, staffing shortages

A Pennsylvania school district that's wracked with illness and staffing shortages is weighing a return to remote leaning to keep kids on track.

The Quakertown School District says it's dealing with a rash of flu, COVID, and RSV cases - popularly called the tripledemic - in students and staff. To make matters worse, Superintendent Dr. Bill Harner says the district is down 22 aides due to staffing shortages.

On Tuesday alone, Dr. Harner said six teachers in one elementary school were out, leaving coaches, counselors and even a principal to fill the void. He's planning for four school nurses to be out on Wednesday.

"What's going on in Quakertown is going on in school districts across the country," Dr. Harner said. "It's making it harder for schools to function."

Last week, the Quakertown School Board approved an agreement with the teacher's association regarding the continued use of ‘yellow alerts,' which prompts a switch to virtual learning when staffing levels drop to unmanageable levels. For now, Dr. Harner says virtual learning is the district's last resort.

"We are just hoping this is a tool we never have to use," Dr. Harner said.

Other school districts, including Philadelphia's, are proactively planning for a rise of illness after winter break. The School District of Philadelphia's existing plan states that masking could be required after the holidays and extended breaks.

The Quakertown School District says it has no plans to require students to wear masks again. Alternative strategies the school will deploy includes pooling resources district-wide and hiring full-time teachers to serve as floaters to fill in where needed.