Local school districts report closures, delays ahead of overnight snowstorm

School districts have reported closures and delays ahead of an overnight winter storm that will blanket most of the Delaware Valley in snow by Friday morning.

The School District of Philadelphia said students will learn remotely on Friday instead of using a snow day. All staff designated as 'essential personnel' during inclement weather will be contacted by their supervisor with reporting instructions, according to district officials. All other staff are expected to work from home.

Central Bucks County School District, the third-largest in the state, will be closed on Friday. The more than 13,000 students in the Downingtown School District will watch the snow from inside as they learn remotely.

Forecasters expect a winter storm to move in from the west overnight and cover the entire region in snow during the early morning hours. Most of the Delaware Valley should receive 2-4 inches of snow, but interior parts of New Jersey could get around half a foot.

With New Jersey in the crosshairs of another winter storm, Gov. Phil Murphy enacted a state of emergency for the second time this week. The order goes into effect on Thursday night at 10 p.m.

"The anticipated winter storm is forecasted to bring significant snowfall statewide, with snowfall rates approaching 2 inches per hour in certain areas and heavy wind gusts," Murphy said. "Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols."

Several New Jersey school districts have also reported closures on Friday, including Cherry Hill School District, Washington Township School District and Egg Harbor Township School District.

Some students in Delaware will enjoy an impromptu long weekend with a snow day on Friday. Stay up to date with the latest closures, delays and moves to virtual learning with FOX 29's School Closings page.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter