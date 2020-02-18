Local schools ramp up cleaning and sanitizing efforts during flu season

The flu has turned deadly in our area and flu season is still far from over. The latest victim was a 7-year-old Delaware County boy. Area schools are ramping up their cleaning and sanitizing efforts.

School districts like Garnet Valley are taking every precaution to minimize exposure and prevent the spread of the flu.

"It’s a huge responsibility so if the classroom isn’t dust mopped that’s okay for this week as long as the desks in touchpoints are cleaned and sanitized," Garnet Valley School District Superintendent Dr. Marc Bertrando told FOX 29.

The district sent a letter to parents outlining a strict policy for kids who are sick right now.

"If a child presents with a fever we want 24 hours without the fever and without medication that’s an important distinction to make," Bertrando explained. "We are also having the bus drivers sanitize the buses to make sure we're as clean as we can possibly be during this season."

