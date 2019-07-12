Local teen with autism collects items for kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

One South Jersey boy is making a major difference in the lives of other others. He's collecting things like Play-Doh and legos and getting ready to deliver them to kids in need at St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer shares the story.

Carter Crockett’s parents' dining room table is full. Carter, who has autism and his mom, Patti, are preparing to take their annual trip to Memphis, Tennessee to deliver the gifts on July 16. This all started three years ago after they attended Chili's annual St. Jude fundraiser.

"A couple of months later, Cater comes out crying and says we have to do something for those kids," Patti told FOX 29.

The first year, Carter collected coloring books and crayons, spreading the word on social media. It's called the 'Power of Carter'.

Over 15,000 crayons and 2,500 coloring books were delivered to the kids.They rented and filled up a Winnebago with best friends Laurie and Abby McDonald and made the 1,100-mile trip.

FOX 29 caught up with them while on the road. St. Jude greeted Carter with hugs and high fives. Carter made a trailer for this year’s trip and donations poured in.

"It is unbelievable you look at this and you think, wow. Everyone is donating for a wonderful cause in St. Jude and Cater is the reason why," Patti said.

"It is really fun to give to others. It makes them really happy," Carter said.

For more information, please visit the Power of Carter Facebook page.