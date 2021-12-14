Local volunteers on the ground in Kentucky seek supplies, funds after devastating tornadoes

Tens of thousands of Kentucky residents are still without power or water after deadly tornadoes struck the south and Midwest over the weekend. Crews are working around the clock to restore power. At least 74 people died in Kentucky. The governor is calling it the worst tornado in Kentucky history. People in the Delaware Valley are stepping up to help.

Images continue to emerge out of Kentucky of the damage, devastation and death from last weekend’s tornadoes.

One of the hardest hit areas is Mayfield, where a candle factory was destroyed, killing several workers inside. That’s where Jamal Johnson is headed Thursday morning.

"I want to contribute what I can as much as I can," said Johnson who viewers may recognize as one of the top anti-gun violence leaders in Philadelphia and the founder of Stop Killing Us. He says humanitarian aid is also close to his heart.

"To me, that’s important that we all need to remember that we’re all in this together. Whatever it may be," Johnson commented. He's planning to distribute emergency supplies for families and he will even take toys to children in Kentucky.

Many have lost everything.

"I work with the World Community Kitchen, which travels around the whole world and I normally hook up with them and serve food to residents, then do whatever I can. Maybe debris removal and physical labor," Johnson explained. He is a Marine veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He has traveled the country volunteering in disaster relief for hurricanes and tornadoes in Houston, Texas and previously in Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama and Florida.

"I just hope that people realize that there are people going through some hard times just as we are about the gun violence," he said.

Red Cross crews from the Delaware Valley, including Larry Daly, are already on the ground in Kentucky helping where they can.

"Today we started feeding in the field and tomorrow we'll have a bunch of warehouses open for supplies and hopefully more shelters open," Daly remarked. He says the destruction has made finding shelter locations difficult and residents are in despair.

"Homes there are just nothing left. Nothing. But they're trying to stand tall and get through this," he stated.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Red Cross for relief in Kentucky can call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Funds or donations can be set specifically for this operation by using disaster relief DR466.

Anyone who would like to help Jamal Johnson by donating supplies or to help drive to Kentucky, can contact him by dialing 267-271-9661, or through social media @outtaphilly or send monetary donations to his Cashapp $NEVRGOBACK

