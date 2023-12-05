Local wedding party recreates Eagles 'Tush Push' for epic reception entrance

From the football field to the dance floor, the "Tush Push" - aka the "Brotherly Shove" - has officially taken over.

The iconic Eagles play even helped kick off a Delaware County couple's wedding reception in the most Philly way possible!

Groomsmen in tuxes push forward in formation as 9-year-old ring bearer Armando Costello dives over them to end in a touchdown dance.

Armando is actually the mastermind behind the unforgettable reception entrance, which has since gone viral with a repost from the Eagles themselves.

The whole gang, including now-newlyweds Ryan and Rachel Roberts, joined Good Day Philadelphia on Tuesday to recreate the "Tush Push" recreation once again!