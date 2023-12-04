Central Bucks School District swear in new school board members, locals tailgate to celebrate

It’s official, Central Bucks School District has a brand-new school board with a new president and vice president.

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej headed to Doylestown where folks were celebrating with a tailgate before the swearing in of the new board.

"We need to celebrate this, this is a party!" said Cara Alderfer, tailgate organizer.

"So now we get a sigh of relief that people want to work with us and care about the students and, like I said, the staff teachers community at large," said Deneen Dry, tailgate organizer.

Former board member Tabitha Dell’Angelo chose not to run again because she said she was afraid the Republican majority would stay in power, but instead, Democrats swept the race.

"We’ve had teachers, parents, students come out and beg us to make changes and to listen to them, and we haven’t done it," said Dell’Angelo.

Four new board members were sworn in, and the board elected a new president and vice president.

"To all our students I am continuously impressed by you and inspired by you and you will remain my guiding force thank you cheers," said Karen Smith, CB School Board President

However, not everyone is cheering for the new board.

Some speakers say they’ve been bullied for simply having alternative viewpoints to past controversies, including issues related to the LGBTQ+ community and transgender athletes.

"At that meeting last month I was shouted down. I was called a hag. I felt unsafe. I thought I couldn’t go back to my seat, because the mob was sitting behind me," said Vonna DeArmond, Plumstead parent. "I want to know what you’re going to do to make me and my home-schooled kids feel safe?"

Another said "Central Bucks is a high-achieving and high ranking school district on which the outgoing board has rooted out bad actors and held sexual predators accountable. Will you continue to do that?" said Donna Shannon, Doylestown.

The overwhelming majority at the standing room only meeting say they’re thrilled with their new board.

"When someone asks me where I work, I can say with pride I am a teacher in Central Bucks cheers!" said Keith Willard.