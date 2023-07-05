Locals, visitors furious over new paid parking spots at New Jersey shore town

Locals and beachgoers alike at one of New Jersey's most popular shore towns are furious over a new paid parking spots that some say is nothing more than a cash grab by the city.

Even on slow summer nights on Stone Harbor's main drag finding a parking spot is a challenge, but you find a coveted spot you'd better have your wallet and smartphone handy.

Newly installed green signs now dot parts of 96th street prompting drivers to use the contactless ParkMobile app to pay for parking. The sign even provides a QR code and a text option.

The seemingly easier way to pay for parking has been anything but simple for locals and visitors, some of whom have been on the receiving end of a 1600 percent increase in parking tickets.

"It's an attitude, it's bad business, it's bad policy," said Pam Salamone, who works part-time at a Stone Harbor boutique. She said the signs were put up back in May, before the summer rush.

In a public meeting streamed to YouTube, Police Chief Thomas J. Schutta said there have been nearly 600 parking tickets issued this year versus just 33 issued last year.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell traveled to Stone Harbor Wednesday night and was only in town for two minutes before seeing an officer writing a parking ticket worth $34.

"I can already tell you from people we've heard, they're going elsewhere," Salamone said. "All they have to do is drive four miles down the road to Avalon and that's where they're going."

While many people say they don't have a problem paying the dollar an hour to park, the general feeling among everyone is that it's a money grab for a town that depends on tourism.

The revenue generated from the parking fees has totaled more than $19k in its first month. Some have already found a loophole to avoid paying for parking all together.

"If you go three or four blocks down, there are no signs, you don't have to pay for parking," Jen Laga said.