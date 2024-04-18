article

If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. But will you make it in time?

According to data from 2022 shared by the Department of Energy this week, New Yorkers have the longest commute in the country. Workers in the Empire State spend about 33.2 minutes getting to their jobs.

Following closely behind is Maryland, New Jersey and the District of Columbia, with commuters reportedly spending just over 30 minutes en route to their workplace.

Rounding out the top five is Massachusetts.

Map: Average commute times by state

The average one-way commute for all Americans is about 27 minutes.

Analysts blame the long commutes in the Northeast on densely populated areas, traffic and urban sprawl.

The Dakotas were at the bottom of the list with average commute times of under 18 minutes.

List: Average commute times by state

