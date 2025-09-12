Longtime SEPTA employee arrested on charges of attempted sexual encounter with minor

A longtime SEPTA employee, Eric Karch, has been arrested and is being held on $10 million bail after police accused him of attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl for a sexual encounter.

The disturbing details of the investigation have shocked the community.

What we know:

Karch, 53, allegedly took a SEPTA bus from his home in Jenkintown to Bensalem with the intention of meeting the young girl.

Police were waiting for him upon his arrival and arrested him.

The investigation revealed that Karch had engaged in a conversation on a social media dating app, believing he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl.

The conversation quickly turned sexual, with Karch sending explicit messages and images.

The investigation revealed that Karch had requested to meet the girl for a sexual encounter and asked for more nude photographs, describing explicit sexual acts he wanted to perform. Police assured the public that no children were in danger during the investigation.

What they're saying:

Residents expressed their disgust and relief at the arrest.

"Sickening, horrible. Don't know why anybody does that," Stephanie Lynn from Bensalem commented,

"It sickens me he took a bus here to Bensalem. 53 years old, he should have something better to do with himself besides do that, that's horrible," Aileen Altimari added.

Dave Koaek noted the prevalence of such incidents on social media. "It's vile and the way social media is today, it happens a lot unfortunately. But I'm glad they were able to track him down and catch him," said Koaek.

What's next:

Karch is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, sexual abuse of children, and corruption of minors.

A SEPTA spokesman confirmed Karch's employment in maintenance for over 20 years and stated that SEPTA's inspector general has begun an administrative investigation following the arrest.

Community members expressed relief at Karch's arrest, emphasizing the importance of removing such individuals from the streets. "Get him off the street. He doesn't belong there," one resident said.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on ensuring justice and preventing similar incidents in the future.