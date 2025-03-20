Longwood Gardens named top botanical garden by USA Today

Just in time for Spring, Longwood Gardens was named the best botanical garden in the country by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice.

Located an hour outside of Philadelphia, the sprawling gardens boast over 1,000 acres of lush plant life in both indoor and outdoor settings.

What we know:

Longwood Gardens was named the best botanical garden in the country by USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice.

The recognition highlights Longwood Garden's horticultural displays across over 1,000 acres of gardens, woodlands, iconic fountains and grand conservatories.

Longwood Gardens previously appeared on Time magazine's annual list of the world's greatest places.

Located an hour outside of Philadelphia in the rural community of Kennett Square, Longwood Gardens opened in 1921.

What you can do:

For more information on Longwood Gardens, including tickets and special events, visit their website.