Looters target stores, boutiques at King of Prussia Mall

Looters targeted the King of Prussia Mall as riots spread behind Philadephia and into Montgomery County.

Multiple police squads responded to the reports of looting and violence as people broke glass and stormed the stores and boutiques.

FULL COVERAGE: DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD

At least 20 police cruisers arrived from surrounding neighbors to keep the situation contained.

As a result of the looting at the mall, officials in Upper Merion Township has declared a State of Emergency and imposed a mandatory curfew.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP