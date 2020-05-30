SEPTA adjusts service in Philadelphia due to protests, mandatory curfew

article

Transit services are being detoured, re-routed or canceled Saturday night, first due to protests near City Hall and the Ben Franklin Parkway and now due a mandatory citywide curfew, SEPTA says.

Just before 9 p.m. came word that Market-Frankford Line trains were bypassing Spring Garden to 30th Street Stations in both directions due to police activity. On the Broad Street Line, trains are skipping Fairmount to Ellsworth-Federal Stations in both directions.

And for the remainder of the evening, due to a curfew put in place by Mayor Kenney from 8 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday, the following bus routes will not operate through Center City: Rte 2,3,7,9,16,17,21,23,32,33,38,44,45,47,48,49,61,124,125.

SEPTA had earlier warned that bus routes might experience delays and possible rolling detours.

All trolley service was reported around 6:30 p.m. to be terminating at 30th Street Station. SEPTA was advising passengers that they may take the Market-Frankford Line.

Earlier, El trains were only bypassing 15th Street Station, Broad Street Line trains were only skipping City Hall Station Station, and Race-Vine Station was temporarily closed due to a demonstration at street level.

For the latest updates on SEPTA service, check SEPTA.org.