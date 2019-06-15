Lost dog goes to Florida jail for help getting home

article

A lost dog knew just where to go when he needed help getting back to his owner.

Deputies spotted the dog outside the Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail’s main lobby.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the dog looking up at the deputy as if to say, “Can you help me get home?”

Hoping he was microchipped, deputies took him to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

Luckily, the pooch had a chip and was registered, and deputies were able to return him home.