Expand / Collapse search

Lottery scratch-off worth $1M sold in Bucks County

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Odds you win the lottery are slim

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

BENSALEM, Pa. - A $1 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold in Bucks County, lottery officials announced Monday.

The winning $1 Riches scratch-off ticket was sold at the Quick Mart on the 2500 block of Dunksferry Road in Bensalem.

The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

RELATED STORIES:

2 men accused of gluing winning numbers onto lottery ticket

Gloucester County convenience store sold 2 $1M lotterytickets in 2019

Reporter quits job while live on air after winning lottery, later discovers payout was about $5,500

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP