Gloucester County convenience store sold 2 $1M lottery tickets in 2019

One look at the wall filled with winning lottery stubs, and it's not hard to figure out why a one Gloucester County convenience store in has amassed several regulars hoping to win big.

Traders Variety has sold more than 5 winning lottery tickets over the last year -- two of which hit the $1 million jackpot. Regulars swear there's something luck about the little shop off the Black Horse Pike.

"It must be Sam," Steve Smith, a Traders Variety said. "The previous owner never sold a winning ticket for 25 years."

Sam Patel runs the store seven days a week for 14 hours each day. He's grown to know the regulars and even keeps his shelves stocked with his loyal customer's necessities.

Some believe Patel himself is the reason the store has grown a charmed reputation.

Advertisement

"I think this place is lucky because Sam is a lucky guy and he brings luck to everybody," Richard Garrett said.

While everyone who buys a ticket at Traders Variety isn't a winner, that won't keep them from playing. After all, good things come in threes.