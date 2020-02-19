Lottery scratch-off worth $3M sold in Southwest Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A $3 million winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket was sold in Southwest Philadelphia, lottery officials announced Wednesday.
The winning $3 Million Cash scratch-off ticket was sold at the Wawa on the 8200 block of Bartram Avenue.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.
