Loved ones struggle to cope as funeral plans forced to change amid COVID-19 pandemic

Losing a loved one is always painful but now amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the pain of planning a funeral is something families across the area are facing.

FOX 29’s Joyce Evans had a conversation with Vincent Defruscio, whose family like so many others are facing a difficult decision about a loved ones’ final arraignments.

"We postponed her services with the intent of doing it hopefully in 2 weeks but the truth is I don't think it's going to be able to be done in 2 weeks." Defruscio, an executive producer for FOX 29, explained.

Defruscio says more than 100 people had planned on attending the funeral mass for his 90-year-old grandmother, but coronavirus and crowd size have prevented it and the uncertainty is prolonging their grief.

“They're holding up but they want closure... There's a grieving period and a time to move on," he added.

Stretch Funeral Home is not handling Mrs. Defruscio’s final arraignments but Joyce talked to funeral director John “Jay” Stretch who says for the first time in almost a century, his family business has to do things differently.

Currently, he’s been holding small private viewings and services at the funeral home for immediate family only.

"We've been doing the burial first and then at a time in the future we'll do the mass and visitation, without the body present, but at least the family will have some closure," Stretch added, “At first it was a little uncomfortable telling people we can't do this or that but I think most people understand."

There have been few or no restrictions at other local area cemeteries like Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill, PA but other says that smaller groups would probably be better for now.

As for Defruscio and his family, they’re still weighing their options.

