Lower Makefield Township residents could get chance to vote on referendum to change liquor laws

Lower Makefield Township residents may get the chance to vote in April on a referendum to change liquor laws. Out of the 54 municipalities in Bucks County, there is only one that is so-called a dry township and that's Lower Makefield.

"That will give the people of Lower Makefield Township a choice. It’s your town it should be your choice as to whether or not this ban continues," Senator Steve Santarsiero said.

Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 18, proponents of the referendum need to collect a petition with 500 signatures to put that referendum on the April primary ballot.

"It’s a convenience thing when they go grocery shopping you can also pick up a nice bottle of wine or you pick up a six pack of beer," grocery store owner Jim McCaffrey said.

