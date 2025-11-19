Lower Merion gas leaf blower ban debate leaves community divided

The Brief Lower Merion Township is considering a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers. Residents are divided on the proposed seasonal bans and eventual phase-out by 2029. Enforcement would be complaint-based with escalating fines for repeated violations.



A heated debate is unfolding in Lower Merion Township over the potential ban of gas-powered leaf blowers, sparking strong opinions from residents.

Residents weigh in on proposed ban

What we know:

Levi Grin, a third-grader, presented a petition signed by 141 classmates from Penn Wynne Elementary School in favor of banning gas-powered leaf blowers.

He expressed concerns about noise and health impacts, saying, "They are noisy, very loud. They're bad for the old."

The township commissioners' meeting was packed with residents both supporting and opposing the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance would impose seasonal bans and aim to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers by 2029.

The other side:

Some residents argue that the ban is impractical.

One resident said, "We cannot keep up with our leaves. I spend thousands of dollars. My gardener will have to raise prices. I can't do that."

Concerns were also raised about the impact on local landscapers, with Bruce Walsh noting, "The technology isn't there. The cost will go into our local economy will suffer."

What's next:

Enforcement of the ban would be complaint-based.

Violators would first receive a warning, followed by fines of $100 for a second offense, $250 for a third, and $600 for a fourth.

More than 200 communities have already banned or restricted gas-powered leaf blowers or provided incentives for eco-friendly alternatives.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the proposed ban will affect local businesses in the long term and whether it will withstand potential legal challenges.