Lower Moreland students start school year with mix of in-school, virtual learning

Some students in Montgomery County returned to the classroom for the first time this school year as Lower Moreland Township Schools offer both in-person and virtual learning options.

Lower Moreland parents and students were given the option to learn completely virtually or follow a hybrid learning model that brings students into their school building a few days a week.

As classes resume Monday, half of the students who chose to hybrid learning model will report to school buildings. The other half will have their days of in-person learning later in the week when the students who were already in the classroom switch to virtual learning.

The district says it plans on delivering the safest and most effective educational experiences possible by following the ongoing conditions and requirements given during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to families, officials added that a successful school year is highly dependent upon the cooperation of the entire community.

