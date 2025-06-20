FIFA Club World Cup match brings enthusiastic fans from across the world to Philly

The Brief Soccer fans flooded South Philly to see Flamengo take on Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup match. Flamengo fans showed off their loyal fandom with loud fan chants and whole-hearted singing. Many fans traveled from all over the U.S. and abroad including Brazil and England, to attend the match at Lincoln Financial Field.



It was the crossroads of soccer and baseball fans on Friday as the FIFA Club World Cup match between Flamengo and Chelsea was held in the afternoon, followed by game one of the Phillies divisional rivalry series against the Mets in the evening.

What we know:

"The atmosphere in Philly is crazy," said Clay Michael, a Chelsea fan from London.

The stadium parking lots were filled with Flamengo red and Chelsea blue as tailgating kicked off for hours before the 2 p.m. match at Lincoln Financial Field.

What they're saying:

"It’s a global game and you know it’s played everywhere," said Rian Hoskin, a Chelsea fan from England. "I think it’s very easy to understand. There’s a real camaraderie and it’s a bit of tribalism."

Flamengo fans were loud and dominating with their fan chants and songs.

Andrew Arkader, 12, of Haverford, traveled to Brazil before for Flamengo games and never thought he’d get a chance like this to watch his favorite team.

"It’s a big fan base and very loud. They’re very energized," said Arkader.

Even Chelsea fans are impressed by the opposing fandom’s passion.

"They’re actually the under dogs, but you talk to them – oh, we’re beating you guys three nil no problem – they’re so confident, through the roof, it’s even made me a bit nervous. I’m like am I really underestimating," said Michael.

"You know, you get to see other top clubs from around the world. It’s awesome," said Aka Ehui, a Chelsea fan.

Big picture view:

Aban Vera traveled from Ecuador with a friend to cheer on the two Ecuadorian players. Gonzalo Plata of Flamengo and Moses Caicedo of Chelsea.

"Go Ecuador!" said Vera.

Toby Rangel and his father, Marco Rangel, traveled to Philly from North Carolina and translated the Portuguese fan chants cheering on their favorite Flamengos.

"Let’s go Flamengo, let’s be champions, let’s win all the way!"

Chelsea plays in Philly again on Tuesday. Flamengo travels down to Orlando for their next match.