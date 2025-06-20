Power companies work nonstop to restore power after severe storms topple trees, power lines

The Brief After Thursday’s severe weather, many in the region are without power Friday. The quick-moving storms packed a punch, with straight-line winds gusting up to 65 and 70 mph yanking trees, which pulled down power lines. Crews across the Delaware Valley were out immediately, working nonstop, to restore power for all.



The region’s energy giant, PECO, said it's working nonstop to return power to the tens of thousands of customers who went dark after Thursday night’s storm.

By the numbers:

In PECO’s command center in Plymouth Meeting, the number of customers without power flashes on a big screen. It’s early afternoon and just over 133,000 customers are "powerless" as workers, huddled over laptops, labor to restore the juice.

Ben Armstrong is a PECO spokesperson. He said, "This was a very impactful storm for our customers. In fact, more than 327,000 were left without power due to the damaging winds that came through our region Thursday afternoon."

What they're saying:

PECO reports that despite the storm lasting only an hour, the straight-line winds and driving rain played havoc with its equipment. In Layfette Hill, there was a light show at the corner of Cedar Place and Pine Ridge Drive, at the height of the storm, as tree limbs and a power line meet.

Armstrong said, "There are also many, many trees, whole trees, which are down across our service territory. When those trees come down, they often bring down power lines and damage equipment."

PECO said its added more than 1,400 additional workers to its repair crews, including teams from ComEd in Chicago. A PECO crew in Lafayette Hill gave a homeowner some peace of mind after he saw a problem near his roof.

Stephen Krause said, "We looked up at the power line and found the connection to the house had pulled away with a tree branch up there. Very dangerous."

Big picture view:

PECO, with nearly 2 million electric customers across the region, said it’s working day and night to restore power.

It’s doing so as temperatures will rise through the 90s this weekend with big challenges still ahead.

Armstrong said, "We expect the vast majority of customers to be restored by Monday afternoon or Monday evening. We do know pockets of customers will take a little longer than that."