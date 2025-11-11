Lucky New Jersey Lottery player wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

article

The Brief A Monmouth County player won the final $1 million top prize in the $1,000,000 Spectacular game. A Middlesex County player scored $500,000 in the Winter Ice $10 scratch-off. The New Jersey Lottery continues to fund public programs and the state employee pension system.



Two lucky New Jersey Lottery players are celebrating big wins, one in Monmouth County and another in Middlesex County, after claiming top prizes totaling $1.5 million from two different scratch-off games.

What we know:

According to the New Jersey Lottery, a Monmouth County player won the last of four $1 million top prizes in the $1,000,000 Spectacular game. The winning $10 ticket was sold at Fine Fare Supermarket, 320 Third Avenue in Long Branch, and the win was reported on November 3.

"It’s surreal," the winner said in a statement. "I must’ve looked at the card 20 times. I really tried to hide my reaction."

Meanwhile, a Middlesex County player won $500,000 — one of the two top prizes available in the newly released Winter Ice $10 game. The winning ticket was purchased at EZ Pick, 279 Smith Street in Perth Amboy.

Both stores that sold the winning tickets will receive bonuses from the New Jersey Lottery. Players are encouraged to check their tickets and play responsibly.