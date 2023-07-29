Luke Combs fans brave heat, rain while tailgating ahead of concert

Country singer Luke Combs just finished his second concert of the weekend at Lincoln Financial Field and the heat and rain had country fans doing a preparation two-step.

The opening act of Luke Combs at the Linc was the heatwave and that had many people with a cold beer calling their name.

"When you have an RV with AC, it makes it all the better," said Jay Hornung.

Hornung and his RV Crew were one of the many concert goers beating the heat and proving that good times are better together in lot K.

"It’s not just the food, it’s the right people," said Michelle Donohue. "As you can see, we’re having a lot of fun messing around. Keeping cool."

As the clouds came in, Luke Combs had a song for that too.

"When it rains it pours. He said it best, Luke Combs said it best," one concert goer said.

Before the show, a lot of people looked quick and thought the star of the night was in the middle of somewhere playing corn hole.

"I literally got out of my car and within 100 feet someone was like, ‘Hey it’s Luke Combs, it’s Luke Combs, threw me a beer!’ It was awesome," said Ryan D’Amico.

Before long the rain was going, going, gone, and the show went off without delay.

"An amazing voice, an amazing singer, and amazing performer," said Lauren Lehnowsky. "I’m so excited to see Riley Green as well. I’m very fortunate to be here."

If you missed Luke Combs Saturday night, it’s going to be a while before you can see him in the U.S. again. From here his tour heads to New Zealand and remains on that side of the globe for the duration of his concert tour.