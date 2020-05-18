Mad River Manayunk, Farmicia forced to close permanently due to coronavirus pandemic

Two Philadelphia area restaurants will be closing their doors permanently due to the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The owners of Mad River Manayunk and Farmicia announced that they will be closing their doors over the weekend.

General Manager Jamie Powell at Mad River Manayunk, which had been in business for the past 11 years on the 4100 block of Main Street, announced they plan to close their doors in a statement on Facebook.

The owners of the Farmicia in Old City announced similar thoughts in their post on Facebook, ending their 15-year run in the city.

