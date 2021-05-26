Made in America Festival to return to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

article

The Made in America music festival will be returning to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, officials announced Wednesday.

The Made in America festival had been canceled the year before due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as Philadelphia slowly reopens and returns to normal so do the events.

This year, the event will be held Labor Day weekend.

News of headliners and other performers has yet to be released. The festival has already released 2-day passes for Early Bird pricing.



