Sports fans rejoice: Xfinity Live! will reopen on May 18th

Philadelphia sports fans will soon get to cheer on their favorite teams and enjoy a meal at one of the city's most popular venues to watch a game.

Xfinity Live!, which temporarily closed in November, announced Wednesday that it will reopen to guests on Tuesday, May 18. The NBC Sports Arena, replete with more than 100 TVs including a 32-foot LED screen, will be among the attractions to welcome guests.

"We can’t wait for our guests to enjoy the one-of-kind food, beverage and entertainment experience that we have been able to provide to the greater Philadelphia area over the last decade," Chief Operation Officer for Xfinity Live! Tony Monaco said.

With warmer weather on the way, the 50,000 square foot venue will have ample outdoor and patio seating. Starting Friday, indoor seating at restaurants in Philadelphia will move to 50% and can raise to 75% with a city-approved ventilation plan.

Xfinity Live! will be enforcing all usual coronavirus mitigation strategies including mask-wearing when while not seated and social distancing.

