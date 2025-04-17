Malnourished dogs found abandoned in cages near Montco shopping center

The Brief Six dogs were found abandoned in cages in Cheltenham Township earlier this week. Police took them to a local animal shelter. The dogs' owner is still unknown.



Several abandoned dogs are now safe, and police are looking for those responsible after a heartbreaking discovery in Cheltenham Township this week.

What we know:

Six dogs were found abandoned in cages near a shopping center on Shoppers Lane in Wyncote on Tuesday.

Police say the dogs appeared to be malnourished and neglected.

They were taken to the Montgomery County SPCA to receive the care they needed.

What's next:

An investigation is underway as local law enforcement try to find who abandoned the dogs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department.