Man, 18, faces 10 years after fatally shooting 15-year-old girl at Atlantic City home

article

A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old New Jersey girl last summer.

The Atlantic City prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that 18-year-old Nahquil Lovest of Pleasantville faces a 10-year prison term when he is sentenced Feb. 13. Prosecutors say Lovest will be required to serve 85 percent of the sentence.

RELATED STORIES:

Prosecutors say Lovest fatally shot 15-year-old Naimah Bell in the head at an Atlantic City home in July.

Advertisement

Lovest pleaded guilty Thursday in the July 25 shooting death of 15-year-old Naimah Bell in an Atlantic City home.

Defense attorney Alex Settle earlier called the shooting an accident that occurred while his client was playing with a gun he thought wasn’t loaded.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP