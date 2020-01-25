Man, 18, faces 10 years after fatally shooting 15-year-old girl at Atlantic City home
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A man has pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the shooting death of a 15-year-old New Jersey girl last summer.
The Atlantic City prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that 18-year-old Nahquil Lovest of Pleasantville faces a 10-year prison term when he is sentenced Feb. 13. Prosecutors say Lovest will be required to serve 85 percent of the sentence.
Prosecutors say Lovest fatally shot 15-year-old Naimah Bell in the head at an Atlantic City home in July.
Lovest pleaded guilty Thursday in the July 25 shooting death of 15-year-old Naimah Bell in an Atlantic City home.
Defense attorney Alex Settle earlier called the shooting an accident that occurred while his client was playing with a gun he thought wasn’t loaded.
