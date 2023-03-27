Man, 19, airlifted to hospital after Northeast Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

A 19-year-old has been critically injured after shots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Welsh Road around 2:30 a.m. for a person with a gun.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to the wrist and back.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle, then airlifted to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

No weapon recovered, no arrests made, and a motive is still unknown at this time.