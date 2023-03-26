Police: 2 dead after daytime quadruple shooting erupts inside North Philadelphia home

article

Weekend gun violence continues in Philadelphia as a quadruple shooting leaves two people dead, and another critically injured.

Four men were found shot when police responded to the 1900 block of North 19th Street just before noon Sunday.

Two of the victims, ages 22 and 24, were pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.

MORE HEADLINES:

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the neck, and a 32-year-old man hit twice in the leg is said to be stable.

Police say three firearms were recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made and motive is unknown at this time.

The deadly shooting comes just moments after a boy, 12, was shot in the chest by his 10-year-old brother inside their Strawberry Mansion home.