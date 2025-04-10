Man, 19, charged after 2024 fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl from Philly's Eastwick neighborhood

article

The Brief A 19-year-old North Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl from Eastwick. The fatal incident happened in March of 2024.



Officials announced the arrest of a North Philadelphia man after a year-long investigation stemming from a March 2024 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl from Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood.

What we know:

Philadelphia police were called to the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue, just after 11:30 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2024, for a radio call of a person with a gun.

When they arrived, police found 17-year-old Jada Gray suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest.

Medics pronounced the young woman dead at the scene.

Homicide investigation:

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department conducted an extensive investigation.

On April 9, 2025, 19-year-old Kani Hunt, a North Philadelphia resident, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Hunt was charged with murder and other related offenses on April 10th.