Man, 19, charged after 2024 fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl from Philly's Eastwick neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - Officials announced the arrest of a North Philadelphia man after a year-long investigation stemming from a March 2024 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl from Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood.
What we know:
Philadelphia police were called to the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue, just after 11:30 p.m., Friday, March 29, 2024, for a radio call of a person with a gun.
When they arrived, police found 17-year-old Jada Gray suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest.
Medics pronounced the young woman dead at the scene.
Homicide investigation:
Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department conducted an extensive investigation.
On April 9, 2025, 19-year-old Kani Hunt, a North Philadelphia resident, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.
Hunt was charged with murder and other related offenses on April 10th.