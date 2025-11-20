Man, 19, hit by barrage of gunfire while standing outside West Philadelphia home: police

The Brief A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot outside his house early Thursday morning in Philadelphia. The teen was driven by a family member to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment of gunshot wounds to the chest. Investigators believe over two dozen gunshots were fired, including 10 that tore through the home's living room window.



Police say a young man is fighting for his life after he was shot in a barrage of gunfire outside his house overnight in West Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of Vodges Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police were told by the family members of a 19-year-old man that he was driven to the hospital after he was shot twice outside the property.

The victim arrived at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital where he was placed in critical condition for two gunshot wounds to the chest.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the victim was standing outside the house when at least two shooters fired at least 30 gunshots.

Several bullets went through the victim's front living room window, striking a television and the walls and ceiling inside the home.

Three adults and a juvenile were inside the property at the time of the shooting and were not injured, police said.

What we don't know:

Investigators believe there were at least two shooters and three firearms used during the shooting, including a semi-automatic rifle.

The motive of the shooting is still under investigation.