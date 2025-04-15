Man with 2 kids pulls gun on unruly customer at South Jersey comic book store: police

The Brief A man is facing weapons charges after pulling a gun at a local comic book store. Police say the gun was pulled after another customer threatened employees. The customer with the gun had two children with him at the time.



An incident at a local comic book store ended with weapons charges for a man police say attempted to intervene.

What we know:

A disorderly customer threatened physical violence after being asked to leave the Comic Book Store in Glassboro this past weekend.

That's when another customer, who had two children with him, pulled out a gun and racked it.

Police say video surveillance shows his 9-year-old child pulling his arm to put the gun away.

Both customers were gone before police arrived at the scene.

What's next:

An investigation revealed that the customer who pulled the gun, identified as Justin Fernandez, does not have a concealed carry permit or any firearms registered to him.

He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose after coming to police headquarters on Monday, then released on a summons pending a court date.