Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
2
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:09 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Montgomery County, Eastern Chester County, Delaware County, Upper Bucks County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Carbon County, Western Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Monroe County, Western Chester County, Berks County, Southeastern Burlington County, Camden County, Hunterdon County, Coastal Ocean County, Warren County, Somerset County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Salem County, Mercer County, Cumberland County, Cape May County, Ocean County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Coastal Atlantic County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County

Man with 2 kids pulls gun on unruly customer at South Jersey comic book store: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 15, 2025 12:52pm EDT
New Jersey
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A man is facing weapons charges after pulling a gun at a local comic book store.
    • Police say the gun was pulled after another customer threatened employees.
    • The customer with the gun had two children with him at the time.

GLASSBORO, N.J. - An incident at a local comic book store ended with weapons charges for a man police say attempted to intervene.

What we know:

A disorderly customer threatened physical violence after being asked to leave the Comic Book Store in Glassboro this past weekend.

That's when another customer, who had two children with him, pulled out a gun and racked it.

Police say video surveillance shows his 9-year-old child pulling his arm to put the gun away.

Both customers were gone before police arrived at the scene.

What's next:

An investigation revealed that the customer who pulled the gun, identified as Justin Fernandez, does not have a concealed carry permit or any firearms registered to him.

He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose after coming to police headquarters on Monday, then released on a summons pending a court date.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Glassboro Police Department.

New JerseyNewsCrime & Public Safety