Man, 20, shot multiple times on a Kensington street and killed, officials say
KENSINGTON - A 20-year-old man has been killed, after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
Officials say police responded to the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue Thursday evening, just before 6:30, on the report of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found the 20-year-old victim suffering from gunshots to his chest, back and shoulder.
Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police are investigating the scene. They say no arrests have been made and no weapons have been found.
The shooting comes on the heels of a triple shooting in Frankford, in which a 17-year-old boy was critically injured.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.